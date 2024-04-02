64-year-old Nottingham man caught with knives spared immediate custody

A 64-year-old Nottingham man caught leaving his address with three knives in his jacket pocket was told by a judge to “bring a bag” the next time he comes to court as it would mean he will be sending him to prison. Judge Stuart Rafferty KC gave the warning to Glynn Cooper as he spared him immediate custody for the offence at Nottingham Crown Court. The hearing was told how the drug-using defendant told police he had the weapons on him for his own safety.

But his explanation did not curry favour with the judge who said anyone who had such blades in public would either end up using them or having them used against them. Handing him a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, he said: “For a man in his 60s, as you now are, you should be disappointed you have not woken up yet and taken responsibilit

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Liverpool drop-ball decision vs Nottingham Forest 'monumental error' from referee Paul Tierney, says Mike DeanFormer Premier League referee Mike Dean has called Paul Tierney's decision a 'monumental error' after a controversial ending to Liverpool's win at Forest.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Ref Watch: Celtic, Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool controversy analysed by Dermot GallagherFormer Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Scottish Premiership, Premier League and WSL action...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Disabled Nottingham veteran fined for parking outside his homeMark Johannsen was still in the process of getting a parking permit but thought 'common sense would prevail'

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham attacks: Sons upset at not being told of vigilThe sons of Ian Coates, one of three killed in the Nottingham attacks, say they were not invited to the event.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Nuno provides Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of Brighton clashLatest Nottingham Forest news as Nuno Espirito Santo's Reds prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »