64-year-old man caught with knives told to bring a bag to court

A 64-year-old Nottingham man caught leaving his address with three knives in his jacket pocket was told by a judge to “bring a bag” the next time he comes to court as it would mean he will be sending him to prison. Judge Stuart Rafferty KC gave the warning to Glynn Cooper as he spared him immediate custody for the offence at Nottingham Crown Court. The hearing was told how the drug-using defendant told police he had the weapons on him for his own safety.

But his explanation did not curry favour with the judge who said anyone who had such blades in public would either end up using them or having them used against them. Handing him a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, he said: “For a man in his 60s, as you now are, you should be disappointed you have not woken up yet and taken responsibilit

