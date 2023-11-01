63 corpses lie at the feet of WoW Classic Hardcore permadeath tournament winner as he claims $50,000 prize

He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.

After a naked Chun Li scandalised a fighting game tournament, Capcom sounds the alarm about PC game modding: 'There are a number of mods that are offensive to public order and morals' 'This is only the beginning': Metal Gear Solid fans lose their minds as David Hayter returns to voice Solid Snake in a new teaser

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: pcgamer »

Today Show hosts wow with incredible music icon costumesThe hosts of the Today Show dressed up as music icons for Halloween, with Kelly Clarkson introducing each act onto the stage. Hoda and Jenna dressed as Cher and Sonny, while Savannah dressed as Taylor Swift. Viewers reacted to the costumes on social media, speculating about the theme of this year's costumes. Read more ⮕

Exclusive: Christine Lampard shares how to wow with makeup this party seasonThe presenter dazzles with three glamorous looks – plus your easy step-by-step guide to recreate them Read more ⮕

The Buccaneers Review: An Empowered Take On A Classic GenreIs Apple TV’s The Buccaneers worth watching? Daisy Hall shares her opinion. Read more on Grazia. Read more ⮕

Kim Kardashian and North West Emulate Iconic Characters from 1995 Cult ClassicKim Kardashian and her daughter North West dress up as Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the movie Clueless, showcasing their impeccable styling and attention to detail. Read more ⮕

Fortnite OG leaks reveal battle pass, new skins, classic weaponsTom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Read more ⮕

How Lando Norris’ epic drive evoked memories of famous Fernando Alonso raceLando Norris display of overtaking prowess in Mexico has been compared to a classic performance. Read more ⮕