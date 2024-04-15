60th Anniversary of the Continental Shelf Act

Stick in a quick Google search of April 15 and it will list off all the anniversaries that took place on this day down through the years.
You have to search the internet pretty hard to discover that today happens to be the 60 th anniversary of the Continental Shelf Act. After all, it’s that very law that has resulted in over £300 billion flowing down to the UK Treasury in oil and gas taxation since the 1970s.Instead of investing that £300 billion in North Sea revenue to build up infrastructure, to grow the economy, cut energy bills, tackle poverty or invest in public services, I think it’s pretty fair to say that money has been well and truly squandered by successive Westminster Governments.
That’s what the SNP will be fighting for. Will the other Westminster parties do the same? I wouldn’t be holding my breath. After 60 years, it shouldn’t and can’t be controversial to say clearly that this is Scotland’s energy – and it must first and foremost benefit the people and communities of Scotland.
Its means that we can grow the economy, cut energy bills and tackle climate change all at the same time.
Continental Shelf Act Anniversary Westminster Scotland Energy Resources North Sea
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Glasgow theatre added extra shows for 60th anniversary pantoA popular Glasgow theatre has added extra shows for its 60th anniversary pantomime.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »