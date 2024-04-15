60th Anniversary of the Continental Shelf Act

Stick in a quick Google search of April 15 and it will list off all the anniversaries that took place on this day down through the years.

You have to search the internet pretty hard to discover that today happens to be the 60 th anniversary of the Continental Shelf Act. After all, it’s that very law that has resulted in over £300 billion flowing down to the UK Treasury in oil and gas taxation since the 1970s.Instead of investing that £300 billion in North Sea revenue to build up infrastructure, to grow the economy, cut energy bills, tackle poverty or invest in public services, I think it’s pretty fair to say that money has been well and truly squandered by successive Westminster Governments.

That’s what the SNP will be fighting for. Will the other Westminster parties do the same? I wouldn’t be holding my breath. After 60 years, it shouldn’t and can’t be controversial to say clearly that this is Scotland’s energy – and it must first and foremost benefit the people and communities of Scotland.

Its means that we can grow the economy, cut energy bills and tackle climate change all at the same time.

