59 best housewarming gift ideas - shop unique, personal and practical presents

have revealed that 71% of people have lost a full night's sleep due to the stress of moving, and while you may not be able to completely take the stress out of a relocation, you can make things a little sweeter with some excellent gift buying. Think handy food parcels, must-have gadgets and keepsakes that serve a purpose too!How we chose the best housewarming gifts
Price: You may be looking for a cheap and cheerful gift for a new neighbour or an extra-special one for your bestie, so we've sourced items at all price points. "The cordless vacuum is very ultra-lightweight, and it is true that it detects different surfaces and quickly. My kitchen and dining room are connected and it’s incredible that I can vacuum my floorboard and rug without having to change settings. The floorhead also conveniently moves every way, making it easy to access those hard corners, and let’s not forget that it barely takes up any space under my stair cupboard.
Treat your recipient to some Lucie Annabel luxe in their lives with a gift card! The gorgeous wallpapers are the perfect addition to any home, and this way they can choose their ideal print.This is the sort of thing I would have found really useful when I move in – a voucher for a DIY home store or a luxury paint or wallpaper brand – because let's face it, redecorating doesn't come cheap!Help your loved ones protect their brand-new abode with a jazzy security camera. headtopics.com
Give the gift of music with a snazzy speaker. The BoomBocs wireless speaker allows you to play streamed music, the radio or your phone. Only question is which retro colour will you choose for your gift - classic black or something bolder?Making beer o'clock even more fun – this personalised plaque will go down a treat. Add their name and a personalised message to make the present extra special.Give the gift of a morning pick-me-up with this swanky-looking coffee machine.