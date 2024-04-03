55 Years Since Neil Armstrong Landed on the Moon: A Time Difference

And 40 seconds past eight in the evening, Greenwich Mean Time, on July 20th it will be exactly 55 years since Neil Armstrong landed on the Moon. Those 55 years add up to 20,089 days. Of those, 20,062 were 86,400 seconds long and 27 one second longer thanks to the addition of leap seconds, a practice begun in 1972. So those 55 years will add up to 1,735,689,627 seconds. Unless, that is, the clock by which you do the measuring is on the Moon.

For a Moon clock those 55 years will have lasted 1,735,689,628 seconds: one second more. This offset is significant enough that, on April 2nd, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (. Part of what it is for spacetime to be curved is for the “time” bit of spacetime to pass more slowly. So the curvature of spacetime caused by the mass of the Earth makes time pass more slowly close to the planet than farther awa

