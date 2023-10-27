5 Celtic options to replace Reo Hatate after Champions League injury

Celtic star Reo Hatate is set to be sidelined for at least a number of weeks following the injury he picked against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

It's not ideal for the Celts. Brendan Rodgers confirmed it was 'a bad one' in Friday's press conference, but the timeline is set at 'a number of weeks' before the star can return to the field. In that time, Celtic have a packed fixture list. Hibs, St Mirren and Ross County come thick and fast with Atletico up in two weeks' time - and Record Sport takes a look at who could step up to fill in for his absence.

But there is the question of him being too 'safe' in the Scottish Premiership games. Primarily a more defensive-minded midfielder, Celtic usually have enough men back in Callum McGregor and the defence to allow their two central midfielders to get creative. headtopics.com

David Turnbull Talk of a creative spark, and Turnbull is the go to guy. He's found starts difficult under Brendan Rodgers with the midfield trio of McGregor, Hatate and O'Riley playing so well together.

But just 14 minutes of game time in his last four for the Hoops means that Rodgers could be favouring someone else in the side, and of course against Atletico, Bernardo would perhaps be better off with Celtic under the cosh. headtopics.com

He's yet to start in the league for the Hoops and with just 55 minutes of football to his name in the top-flight, he might not be seen as the top replacement for Hatate just yet. Tomoki Iwata Iwata had an unremarkable start to his Celtic career midway through last season, acting as a utility player under Ange Postecoglou with a centre-back role, right-back and centre-midfield role all being filled in by the 26-year-old. He has, however, only played 53 minutes of action so far this season in the Scottish Premiership.

