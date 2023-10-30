41 Best Mother In Law Gifts For Christmas 2023

Secure your spot as the best significant other. Whether you’re relatively new on the scene, or practically part of the family, thinking of mother-in-law gifts can feel like quite the loaded task. But we reckon we’ve come up with a foolproof formula to help you ace it every time. Essentially, you need to strike the tricky balance of picking something thoughtful that takes into account her interests and style — without it feeling too intimate or personal.

From essential oil diffusers and personalised stationery, to cosy slippers and fashion accessories, we’re confident that at least one of these gifts will feel just right for the much-loved mum of your partner or spouse. The best mother-in-law gifts at a glance: Best gift for a keen home cook: Black Toast Wooden Recipe Stand, £65, Emma Bridgewater Best gift for a well-dressed woman: Woven Checked Tassel Scarf, £12.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: GlamourMagUK »

Indian Court Sentences Woman to Death for Her Behavior Towards Mother-in-LawA woman named Mann has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Indian court due to her behavior towards her mother-in-law during the trial. The judge considered this case as one of the 'rarest of the rare' and praised the mother-in-law for her conduct. Mann now awaits her execution in a crowded prison. Read more ⮕

British woman sentenced to death for husband's murder after abusing mother-in-law during trialThe judge who sentenced a British woman to death for the murder of her husband claimed she deserved the harsh punishment because she abused her mother-in-law during her trial. Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38, from Derby, was found guilty of murdering her husband Sukhjit Singh, 34, while they were on holiday at his mother's house in India in September 2016 after feeding him a biryani laced with sedatives. Mann, a mother-of-two, was given the capital punishment earlier this month by Judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastava following her trial at Shahjahanpur District Court in Uttar Pradesh, north India. The death penalty is only awarded in India to cases deemed as the 'rarest of the rare' and in his 75-page judgment he bizarrely ruled that Mann's case fell into this category because she hurled abuse at her mother-in-law Bans Kaur during the hearing. Read more ⮕

British woman sentenced to death for husband's murder after abusing mother-in-law during trialThe judge who sentenced a British woman to death for the murder of her husband claimed she deserved the harsh punishment because she abused her mother-in-law during her trial. Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38, from Derby, was found guilty of murdering her husband Sukhjit Singh, 34, while they were on holiday at his mother's house in India in September 2016 after feeding him a biryani laced with sedatives. Mann, a mother-of-two, was given the capital punishment earlier this month by Judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastava following her trial at Shahjahanpur District Court in Uttar Pradesh, north India. The death penalty is only awarded in India to cases deemed as the 'rarest of the rare' and in his 75-page judgment he bizarrely ruled that Mann's case fell into this category because she hurled abuse at her mother-in-law Bans Kaur during the hearing. Read more ⮕

Early Christmas Treats at Manchester Christmas MarketsGet into the festive spirit at Manchester Christmas Markets with a range of delicious food and drinks, including Dutch pancakes, gourmet sausages, mulled wine, and festive cocktails. The stalls at Cathedral Gardens are open daily from 10am to 9pm, offering a variety of hot drinks, sweet treats, and dinners. Don't miss out on this early Christmas treat! Read more ⮕

50+ best beauty advent calendars - it's time to get excited for ChristmasThe exciting beauty advent calendars for this year... Read more ⮕

Plans to Axe Law Requiring Offenders to Declare ConvictionsBurglars and drugs dealers will not have to tell future employers about their past crimes under new plans to axe the law that states offenders have to declare their convictions. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has said that former criminals having to confess their unspent convictions years after being released from prison can be a 'huge barrier' for people trying to reintegrate into society. His department said it can be an obstacle to finding employment, accessing housing and being accepted for insurance. Under the rule change, custodial sentences of four years or more, for crimes deemed less serious, will become 'spent' after a seven-year period of rehabilitation, as long as no further offence is committed. Offenders who have committed serious sexual, violent, or terrorist offences are excluded from the changes, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) added. Read more ⮕