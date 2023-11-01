4 Caribbean Islands for Thrill-Seekers

There isn’t a place on earth more unique than the Caribbean, where towering mountains roll into tropical forests and pristine beaches offer a gateway to coral reefs teeming with life. A cornucopia of nature, both on its islands and in the crystal-clear sea, it’s one of the most exhilarating places for adventure, exploration and watersports — and with around 100 inhabited islands, the choices are endless.

As with all Sandals Resorts, guests are offered unlimited free scuba diving (qualified divers only), giving an opportunity to see exquisite coral reef and sea-life before retiring to your swanky accommodation at the end of the day. For non-divers, a short ride from the resort is the Byahaut Bat Cave — a prime spot for otherworldly kayaking and snorkelling.Further down the archipelago, Tobago Cays is home to a large population of turtles, who happily swim side-by-side with snorkellers.

