4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting in New York

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in the US state of New Jersey interrupted a United Nations Security Council meeting in neighbouring New York City on Friday. As Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto was speaking on the situation in Gaza, a tremor was felt in the building.After a pause, another member said: “You’re making the ground shake.” The rare earthquake hit at around 10:20 local time (15:20 GMT) with its epicentre located near Lebanon, New Jersey .

East coast residents in New York reported hearing a booming sound and feeling their buildings shake, while social media users from Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the east coast also reported feeling the quake.Brooklyn resident and manager Deanna Pelletteri, 26, told the PA news agency: “It was very scary. I was at work and just felt the floor shake underneath me and things started to rattle. “It was about 10 seconds long but very unsettling because New York City rarely ever gets earthquake

Earthquake New Jersey United Nations Security Council New York City Tremor East Coast

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rare powerful earthquake rocks New YorkMoment earthquake interrupts security council meeting in New York

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

The New York earthquake is already being linked to the solar eclipseMoment earthquake interrupts security council meeting in New York

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

SNP council cancels £7,000 New York 'junket' after anger over huge cutsEXCLUSIVE: It is understood the SNP-led council will not now send a delegation across the Atlantic at a time of huge pressure on local services.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New Icons of New York: Paa Joe's Art ExhibitionGhanaian artist Paa Joe collaborates with designer gallery Superhouse for an art exhibition in New York, showcasing his hand-carved wood coffins representing iconic symbols of the city.

Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »

New direct flight to China's 'New York City' from Manchester Airport launchedJuneyao Airlines will operate three flights a week between Manchester and the Chinese city

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Glasgow restaurant's new menu inspired by famous New York deliA Glasgow restaurant has launched a new menu inspired by the iconic Katz's Deli in New York.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »