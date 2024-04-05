4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Interrupts UN Security Council Meeting in New York

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in the US state of New Jersey interrupted a United Nations Security Council meeting in neighbouring New York City on Friday. As Save the Children representative Janti Soeripto was speaking on the situation in Gaza, a tremor was felt in the building.After a pause, another member said: “You’re making the ground shake.” The rare earthquake hit at around 10:20 local time (15:20 GMT) with its epicentre located near Lebanon, New Jersey .
East coast residents in New York reported hearing a booming sound and feeling their buildings shake, while social media users from Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the east coast also reported feeling the quake.Brooklyn resident and manager Deanna Pelletteri, 26, told the PA news agency: “It was very scary. I was at work and just felt the floor shake underneath me and things started to rattle. “It was about 10 seconds long but very unsettling because New York City rarely ever gets earthquake
Earthquake New Jersey United Nations Security Council New York City Tremor East Coast
