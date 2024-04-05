4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New York City

New York City has been rocked by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake causing widespread tremors across the region. The United States Geological Survey said a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia, reports the Mirror. The earthquake first hit at 10.23am local time (EDT) and USGS figures indicated that it might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

The USGS has also warned "Be Ready For More Quakes" as aftershocks often hit after the initial quake. The agency explains: "The mainshock is the largest earthquake in a sequence (a series of earthquakes related to each other)." Throughout the next week there is a 46 per cent chance of at least one magnitude 3 or larger aftershock, which could be felt nearby. This is the first sizeable earthquake to hit the New York area in over ten years, when the area was rocked by a 5.8 magnitude quake in 201

Earthquake New York City Tremors USGS Aftershocks

