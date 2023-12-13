3T Introduces New Carbon Gravel Bike: Extrema Italia

3T adds an all-new made-in-Italy carbon gravel bike to their long-running Exploro family with the adventure-ready Extrema Italia. Beefed up for 29″ mountain bike tires to take on faster, rougher adventure races, the Extrema boasts relatively more progressive geometry, a fully-integrated (but adjustable) cockpit, and more hauling capacity than ever.

We already had a sneak peek at the new 3T Extrema back at Eurobike, where we surmised that it may have simply been an updated version of the somewhat similar Ultra that debuted last year. But in fact, this new 29er Extrema Italia does not specifically replace the Ultra (which carries on with 650b wheels). The 3T Extrema Italia is a completely separate new model aimed more directly at racing long distances off-road, even faster than ever. Big diameter wide tire aerodynamics. The new Extrema uses similar wider tube shapes like refined on last year’s Ultra to minimize aero drag, even with monster knobby 29er MTB tires





bikerumor » / 🏆 65. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Qud's 'Year 3 Patch' Introduces New Quests and FeaturesQud's latest update, titled 'Year 3 Patch', brings new quests, UI improvements, creatures, effects, and gamepad support. It is considered the game's last major update before focusing on the 1.0 release in 2024.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Fortnite Introduces New Survival Game Mode with Lego BricksFortnite has released a new survival game mode where players will use Lego bricks for crafting. The game mode can be accessed through Fortnite, which is free-to-play on various platforms. Fortnite's battle royale mode is its most popular, while Minecraft is known for its survival and crafting features. Fortnite initially had a crafting survival mode called Fortnite: Save the World, but the success of its battle royale mode overshadowed it.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

Update on new hotel as a potential new buyer comes forwardThe Grade II listed building is a former post office. There will be 150 rooms, a restaurant and bar if the plans go ahead

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Porvair Sciences Introduces UltraPPM LITE for Reliable Sample ProcessingPorvair Sciences is proud to announce the launch of its UltraPPM LITE positive pressure manifold.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

BioEcho introduces EchoLUTION™ FFPE RNA Kit for superior RNA extraction from FFPE tissuesA leading provider of innovative molecular biology solutions, announces the launch of its EchoLUTION FFPE RNA Kit.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

New Hotel in New York: Moxy ChelseaReview of the newest hotel in New York, Moxy Chelsea, situated in the Flower District and offering a playful and romantic design.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »