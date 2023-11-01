3rd man arrested in violent summer home invasion in Brookline

happened on Warren Street in the early morning hours of July 18. A 61-year-old resident suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to a hospital.
Police in Brookline said Wednesday that 32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell had been arrested, arraigned and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. While police did not share further details of the arraignment, they previously said Buchannan was wanted for home invasion, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, larceny over $1,200, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.Police released surveillance footage of a Brookline home invasion as they seek two masked men.
Masked home invaders broke into the house on Warren Street on July 18 and assaulted a person inside, police have said. Investigators believe a gun was fired during the home invasion, which was reported to police about 2:30 a.m.
Police believe the home invaders got into the house from the second-floor balcony, and there were two people in the home at the time. The person who was assaulted was a 61-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution and for lacerations to his head, police said.