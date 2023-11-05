£3m funding boost for 2,000 new homes in Oldham town centre

Plans to build up to 2,000 homes in Oldham town centre have been boosted with £3 million of funding. Oldham council has received the highest amount of money awarded to any of Greater Manchester’s local authorities from the government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund. It will go towards freeing up three key sites in the town centre for new, ‘sustainable homes’ of different types and sizes.

The funding is split across three sites, with the Civic Centre and Queen Elizabeth Hall plot being awarded £1.39m, the former Leisure Centre site, £1.39m and the former Magistrates Court, £370k. The money will be used to prepare the three sites for the construction of the new homes, including site remediation and preparatory works

