31 fun filled pictures of the much anticipated Penwortham Friday Club St Mary’s Discos reunion

A popular youth club open to all local 11- to 16-year-olds, The Friday Club was started by Mick Yeadon’s parents, who put on monthly Saturday night discos to fund the youth group. The first edition got about 140 attendees but, after Mick managed to persuade his parents to buy him some DJ equipment, took off as the SaturnScope Disco.

With the disco having run for over 10 years, Mick - still a DJ to this day under the name MicksDiscoFever – was moved to organise a reunion after being inspired reading the tributes to the event on the Penwortham Past & Present Facebook group during lockdown. Having taken place on October 14 at St Teresa’s Club on Queensway in Penwortham, the event went down a storm, raising £1,732 for Derian House and St. Catherine’s.

