27 Million Workers to Receive National Insurance Cut

An estimated 27 million workers will receive a National Insurance (NI) cut when the 2024/25 tax year starts this weekend, which could help boost household budgets during the ongoing cost of living crisis . The main rate of employee National Insurance will be cut from 10 per cent to 8 per cent from April 6.

Combined with a similar cut previously announced in the Autumn Statement - that came into effect at the start of January - the UK Government said the average worker earning £35,400 can expect to save more than £900 in NI deductions. The further cut was announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt during the Spring Budget in March and will also benefit the self-employed, as NI contributions on profits over £12,570 will be reduced to 6 per cent from April 6. When combined with the abolition of the requirement to pay Class 2, this is expected to save a self-employed worker earning £28,000 about £650 a yea

National Insurance Tax Year Cost Of Living Crisis Employee Self-Employed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Spring Budget

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Millions of workers to receive national insurance cutMillions of workers will receive a national insurance cut as the new tax year gets underway, helping to ease some of the strain on household budgets.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Millions of workers set for £450 wage boost within weeksChanges to national insurance will means some extra cash for British workers

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

National Insurance calculator - how much extra you'll get paid after second cutChanges to National Insurance will see a boost to many workers' wages this month

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

DWP confirms funding to ‘self-finance’ State Pension pay for next five yearsNational Insurance Contributions currently fund State Pension payments for 12.7 million people.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scottish Workers to Lose More Money from Payslips Due to New HMRC RuleScottish workers will be affected by a new HMRC rule, resulting in them losing more money from their payslips compared to English workers. Tax changes implemented on April 6, 2024, will reduce Income Tax for Scottish workers and National Insurance rates for all UK workers. However, English workers will benefit from additional boosts and better income tax thresholds, while Scottish workers will still lose out on earnings above £28,000.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Tory plan to abolish national insurance 'will cost more than Liz Truss mini-budget'The Tories are facing demands to explain how they would fund abolishing national insurance contributions - with Labour saying this would cost more per year than Liz Truss's chaotic mini-budget.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »