27 Dead in Istanbul Nightclub Fire

Twenty seven people have died and several are injured after a fire at a nightclub in Istanbul. The blaze broke out during renovation work at the Masquerade nightclub situated on the ground floor and basement of a 16-storey residential building in the Turkish city. It was extinguished and Davut Gul, the Governor of Istanbul, said an investigation was under way. The victims are thought to have been involved in the renovation work.

At least eight people were injured with seven of them taken to hospital in a serious condition. Police detained five people for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said. Footage posted by the Istanbul Fire Department on X shows crews attending to the scene with several fire engines surrounding the building. One person can be seen being carried out of the wreckag

