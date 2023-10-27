27 Best Fashion Trainers & Women's Trainers 2023

That box-fresh feeling is a click away. When trying to find the perfect shoe, something that not only looks good but is comfortable too, fashion trainers are the most obvious answer. While we love a good pair of winter boots, loafers and even sometimes a kitten heel for everyday, they can pinch and rub and they require breaking in. Running shoes are probably the sneakers we buy most regularly for obvious reasons (they wear out), but they're not exactly an exciting purchase.

An all year round wardrobe hero – pairing perfectly with everything from winter coats to high-waisted jeans and trouser suits – there's nothing like that box-fresh feeling of a pair of the best trainers. Vejas are some of the most popular white trainers right now, with a collection of women including Meghan Markle, Emily Ratajowski and Emma Watson as fans.

