26 best advent calendars for men: Christmas countdowns I guarantee he'll love

for the men in your life, whether boyfriend, best friend or dad (or you’re a guy who wants a treat for himself), I’ve put together an edit of advent calendars for men packed with special gifts for him that are exactly what you need.

And when it comes to the best advent calendars for men, every year I try to search for advent calendars for my husband and uni student son that will make their festive season special - and I don’t want to waste any money, so I make sure it’s something they’ll love.

Past season hits for the guys in my life have included tea and coffee advent calendars, food and beer advent calendars, hobby calendars and grooming countdowns, from beard kits to toiletries.Those categories also just happen to be the overall favourites when it comes to the men's advent calendars HELLO! Readers choose every Christmas – so I’ve made sure to include lots of options across those themes. headtopics.com

And how did I select which calendars to include? Other than personal favourites that have proven hits in my life, I also took into consideration:I’ve studied what our readers have shopped over the past three Christmases, and made sure to include the most popular mens advent calendars that you already love, and what’s hot for this festive season so far.

So get a jump on Christmas for the guys in your life and check out my favourite men's advent calendars...A 12-day advent calendar might be the choice for you if you're reading this very close to Christmas! Or maybe you want to keep things short and sweet (and often less expensive) or even want to double the joy with two different types of advent calendars to count down the 24 days before Christmas. headtopics.com

If he's a fan of pork crackling he's going to LOVE this men's advent calendar with a jaw-dropping selection of pork crackling in flavours like Salt 'N' Vinegar, Low & Slow BBQ and Marvellous Maple.This advent calendar he'll love includes vegan-friendly and gluten-free gourmet popcorn in 14 festive flavours including two brand new tastes.Foodies will appreciate this 24-day advent calendar chock full of varied chilli sauces, guaranteeing a red hot Christmas.

