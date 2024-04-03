25-year-old woman reported missing in West Yorkshire

Molly Ann Garbutt, 25, was reported missing on Tuesday April 2 with immediate concerns for her welfare. West Yorkshire Police issued the initial appeal for information. Following enquiries, it was established that Molly’s black Renault Clio car was in the Grassington area from around 7pm on Tuesday. The car was found by Rural Watch volunteers just before 8am on April 3 parked off the B6265 near to Dibbles Bridge at Hebden.

North Yorkshire Police is now conducting searches and enquiries in the surrounding area in the effort to find Molly. These are being supported by RAF Mountain Rescue and the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, along with a HM Coastguard helicopter. Molly is described as white, slim build, with long ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a brown velvet thigh-length coat, pink leggings and white boots

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Mayor of West Yorkshire right to bring buses under public controlFrom: Councillor Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council, Sturton Grange Ward, Leeds.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Electric bike thefts double in a year with West Yorkshire being named as hotspotIt’s ‘wheely bad news’ for electric bike owners with police data revealing that thefts of these high-value items have sky-rocketed in the past three years.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Frank Hester: West Yorkshire Police investigating Frank Hester comments about Diane AbbottWest Yorkshire Police are investigating alleged racist comments made by Tory party donor Frank Hester about Diane Abbott at a meeting in 2019.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

West Yorkshire Police investigate Frank Hester remarks about Diane AbbottThe force is looking into 'racist' comments allegedly made by Frank Hester about Hackney MP Diane Abbott at a meeting in Leeds.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

West Yorkshire Police investigating 'racist remarks about Diane Abbott'Frank Hester allegedly made comments about the MP at his Leeds headquarters in 2019

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »