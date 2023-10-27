23 fascinating photos of Liverpool landmarks being built

Our city is known for culture, music, art and more - but Liverpool is also loved for the many landmark it boasts.we have many iconic landmarks on our doorstep and it's easy to take them for granted. From listed buildings to new developments in recent years, many sites have become synonymous with Liverpool.
The Liver Building, both the Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral and the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, the Queensway Tunnel and St John's Beacon are just a few examples that spring to mind. But through the more recent decades inwe've also seen the likes of Clayton Square transform and ahead of Liverpool's 2008 Capital of Culture title, the M&S Bank Arena - formerly the ECHO Arena - and Liverpool ONE completed.
Work is progressing on the Ravenseft site for the new market and shops in Liverpool's city centre. Pictured, preparations for the base of the beacon, topped by a restaurant which will be the centre-piece of the project. October 1965Construction of St Johns Beacon and Precinct. headtopics.com
Live updates as Sean Dyche speaks to the media to preview Everton's Premier League clash against West HamEverton midfielder Amadou Onana has been speaking about the sacrifices made by both his mother and sister in shaping his own football careerEndo declares himself unconcerned by the initial questioning of Liverpool's decision to bring him from Stuttgart after his first goal in the 5-1 win over ToulouseJurgen Klopp backs Mohamed Salah to remain at the peak of his powers for years to...
Everton transfer news, rumours, gossip and speculation including the latest on Serhou Guirassy, Premier League FFP case, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and moreI was sweating and crying. I had to take a moment to focus solely on breathing. headtopics.com