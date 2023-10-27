22 People Who Just Wanted To Shower In Peace

Whether your child is running in to remark on the way you look, proudly shout “I’ve done a poo!” or has decided to bang on the shower cubicle doors with their hardest, noisiest toy – it’s safe to say that shower time is rarely a peaceful affair when young kids are about.Nothing will wake you up faster than your 2yo ripping open the shower curtain at 6am like he Norman Bates9 y/o: “I’m late for school and I have to brush my teeth. Just stay in the shower.

Potty training scene: I'm in shower. 2yo stands next to toilet & pees."Hurry. Go to ur potty!" Husband walks in & wipes floor w/ my shirt.When I was in the shower this morning, my 6yo discovered the funny scream I make when he flushes the toilet so I’m gonna have to kick him out of the house. We’ve had a good run.I just took a shower and my 4yo had his face pressed to the glass door the entire time, repetitively asking me why I don’t have a dinghy.

Being comfortable in my own skin as a mother is so important; for my mental health as well as to prepare me for today, when my toddler mooed at me as I stepped out of the shower. My wife thought it would be cute to take a shower with our toddler and now there's poop in the tub and everyone is screaming.

