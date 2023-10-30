22 great photos of Preston North End fans backing their team at Hull City

Preston North End were backed by another sold out away end on Saturday afternoon - with more than 2,200 fans making the trip to Hull City. Ryan Lowe’s men were beaten 1-0 by the Tigers, with Jaden Philogene striking home the winner on 68 minutes.

North End now have a free midweek as they gear up for Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday. Preston have gone seven games without a win and dropped to eighth in the league, so the Lilywhites will be keen to return to winning ways. For now though, take a look through our fan gallery from the MKM Stadium.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leponline »

22 great photos of Preston North End backing their team at Hull CityMore than 2,200 PNE fans sold out the away end on Saturday Read more ⮕

Lineups confirmed for Hull City vs Preston North End as one change madeTeam news is in from the MKM Stadium Read more ⮕

Key moments go against Preston North End as Jaden Philogene inflicts defeat at Hull CityJaden Philogene’s second half strike proved enough for Hull City to take all three points over PNE Read more ⮕

Preston North End player ratings vs Hull City as Alan Browne solid in defeatScores on the doors from Saturday’s Championship fixture Read more ⮕

Ryan Lowe left livid at decision in Preston North End’s loss to Hull CityThe PNE boss was left frustrated after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Hull City Read more ⮕

Hull City Manager Praises Team's Deserved Win Over Preston North EndHull City manager Liam Rosenior believes his team's 1-0 victory over Preston North End was well-deserved. The win extended Preston's winless streak to seven games and dropped them to eighth in the Championship table. Rosenior admitted Preston had a case for a penalty, but felt that his team was the better side and came out on top. He also expressed frustration at what he perceived as time wasting by Preston. Read more ⮕