21 Best Hot Water Bottles 2023 for Warming Up & Soothing Cramps

Hot water bottles as stylish as the rest of your bedding. In the winter months, the best hot water bottles will provide extra warmth where it's seriously needed – and if you don’t have one yet, this is undoubtedly the season to invest. There's no better time to prepare for the frosty night's of the winter season with buttery soft blankets, chunky knits, warm baths and yes, a trusty hot water bottle.

Hot water bottles are an actual GOD SEND when you're suffering from period pains, endometriosis, back pain, arthritis or other chronic conditions. When heat is applied to the skin, our heat receptors get switched on and block the effect of the chemical messengers causing the pain, which means cramps are reduced. Heat therapy is also fantastic at aiding in muscle recovery after HIIT sessions or other workouts.

