2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship Begins with Monaghan vs Cavan Derby

The 2024 Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with the preliminary round derby between Monaghan and Cavan . With the League done and dusted, several Ulster counties will be hoping to bring their strong Spring form into the summer months while a few others will be hoping for an upturn in fortune.

Division One champions Derry host Division Two champions Donegal in the pick of the first round games later this month while the winners of Sunday’s opener face Tyrone in the quarter-final. As things stand Derry, Tyrone, Monaghan, Armagh, Donegal and Cavan will all be involved in the All-Ireland series later this summer. Antrim, Fermanagh and Down will need to reach the provincial final in order to qualify for the Super 16. Failure to do so will result in Tailteann Cup football

Ulster SFC 2024: Monaghan vs Cavan PreviewThe Ulster Senior Football Championship gets under way this weekend with a derby clash between neighbours Monaghan and Cavan. Both sides will be hoping to bounce back from disappointing finishes to their respective League campaigns, although Monaghan’s form dipped immediately after their shock first round win over Dublin. Cavan’s third place finish in Division Two will see them avoid the Tailteann Cup, but Raymond Galligan’s side will relish the chance to claim the scalp of the Farneymen this weekend. Here’s more information on Monaghan vs Cavan and how to watch it. . . When and where is the game? Monaghan vs Cavan is on Sunday, April 7 in St Tiernach’s Park, Clones

