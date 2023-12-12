2024 Presidential Election: Biden vs. Trump Rematch

Barring unforeseen illness or death, the 2024 presidential election will be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This will be confirmed by the party primaries, which in 2024 will be completed much earlier than usual. Normally the incumbent president is chosen as his party’s nominee without much of a fight. On the Democratic side that will happen again.

But the Republican side, where one candidate is so far ahead already that he has been able to skip the early debates, will be much weirder. In a typical primary cycle, Americans have to wait until the end of March, or beyond, to know who the challenger is likely to be. This time the Republican primary could in effect be finished by the end of February. Americans would then be subjected to a full eight months of a general election campaign between two unpopular candidates—while America’s allies around the globe hold their breat





TheEconomist » / 🏆 6. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Presidential Election Likely to be a Rematch Between Biden and TrumpThe 2024 presidential election is expected to be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The party primaries will confirm this, with the Republican primary potentially finishing by the end of February. This would result in a full eight months of a general election campaign between two unpopular candidates.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Trump to deliver remarks in Texas, expected to endorse 2024 nomination front-runnerPresident Trump is set to deliver remarks in Edinburg, Texas, and is expected to endorse the front-runner for the 2024 nomination during the visit. He has been outlining immigration proposals that would escalate his approach and draw concerns from civil rights activists and court challenges.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

The World Ahead 2024: Donald Trump's DominanceA shadow looms over the world as Donald Trump's dominance in the 2024 election becomes more evident. Polls show him ahead of President Joe Biden in swing states and trusted by voters on the economy. Democrats are losing support among black and Hispanic voters. The next 12 months will be crucial for both candidates.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Shankland's late equaliser saves Scotland in Euro 2024 qualifierLawrence Shankland's equaliser was his first Scotland goal in four years and 34 days, since netting against San Marino in October 2019. Scotland kept their hopes of topping their Euro 2024 qualifying group alive with a late draw in Georgia.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Glastonbury Festival 2024 Tickets on SaleTickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 will go on sale today, November 16, and Sunday, November 19. Earlier this month, registration was reopened due to a scheduled review of the details of the Glastonbury Festival registration database. Tickets for the festival will now be available for purchase today (November 16) for tickets plus coach. General admission tickets will go on sale this Sunday, November 19.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Wales one win away from Euro 2024 qualificationWales has a chance to qualify for Euro 2024 if they win against Armenia. After a series of victories, they are now second in Group D. Manager Robert Page emphasizes the need for consistency and not being complacent.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »