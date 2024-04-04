2024 Predictions of Bulgarian Mystic Baba Vanga Coming True

The mystic lived in the Balkans until her death in 1996 The 2024 predictions of the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ appear to be coming true , just four months into the year. Baba Vanga is a Bulgarian mystic, and has correctly predicted many past world events – the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine, the death of Princess Diana , New York’s 9/11 , even her own death on August 11, 1996, at the age of 85, her followers claim.

28 years after her death, Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2024 seem to be coming to fruition. In January, we shared the list of her predictions for this year – which include alien encounters and the end for Russian President Vladimir Putin. So far this year, her other predictions – terrorist attacks on Europe, a surge in cyber attacks and medical and technological breakthroughs – are happenin

