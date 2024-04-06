2024 Grand National: Weather forecast for Aintree Racecourse

The 2024 Grand National will take place next week, with the thousands of spectators attending hoping for dry weather. The festival launches with Grand National Thursday on April 11, before Ladies Day on Friday, April 12 and Grand National Day on Saturday, April 13, when the famous steeplechase will take place. The Jockey Club has confirmed Saturday’s race has been brought forward to an earlier time of 4pm to create the best possible ground conditions for the horses.

Many will be watching at home, but the weather will be on the minds of those heading to Aintree Racecourse, who will have to decide whether to wear hats, pack umbrellas or don sunglasses for the Grand National. Here is the current forecast for all three days of the Grand National at Aintree

