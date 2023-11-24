2024 BRIT Awards to Make Changes to Categories Following Backlash

The 2024 BRIT Awards will see some major changes to their categories in response to the backlash of creating gender neutral gongs in 2022. This year, ceremony organisers came under scrutiny after female musicians - including Charlie XCX and Florence And The Machine - were snubbed from Artist Of The Year, which Harry Styles went on to win. After the furore, an extensive review took place, and according to reports, the category has been expanded from five nominations to 10.

Other changes for the award show, set to take place on Saturday March 2, are said to be a change to 10 nominations also for the International Artist Of The Year and a brand new category for R&B. A source told The Sun: 'The BRITs' decision to ­create genderless categories was huge and they've now tweaked it again to try to make it more inclusiv





DailyMailCeleb » / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shropshire Chamber reveals launch date for 2024 business awardsShropshire Chamber of Commerce will be officially launching its 2024 Business Awards in January, with new-look categories and criteria.

Source: shropshirelive - 🏆 55. / 63 Read more »

Celtic FC Player of the Year Awards Celebrates 20th Anniversary in 2024Last year’s Celtic FC Player of the Year awards ceremony saw Kyogo Furuhashi take home a treble, winning Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer awards.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Shropshire Chamber to launch 2024 business awards with new categoriesBusiness across Shropshire will have the chance to be awarded a 'badge of honour' as a high-profile awards returns next year.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

The Grove Hotel nominated in the Luxury Spa Edit Awards 2024A spa near Watford has been nominated in the Luxury Spa Edit Awards 2024.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Nominations open for Manchester's Be Proud Awards 2024Nominations can be done through the Manchester City Council website.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Huge ITV2 comedy show axed after seven series after being deemed ‘tired’ by bosses...Iain Stirling trying to get into VVIP section at Brit Awards

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »