2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix - Free Practice 1 results

Carlos Sainz did some lawn mowing early on when his car’s electronics failed on him, seeing him lose power steering and being unable to change gears. As a result, he cut every corner going in order to limp it back to the pits.

He was not the only driver to have issues with Lando Norris’ revs hitting the limiter despite his foot being off the gas while Théo Pourchaire suffered a troubled FP1 with a consistent issue on the Alfa car preventing him from setting a time.

Home favourite Sergio Perez topped the times to the delight of the crowd having set purple times in the first two sectors of the lap early on. Although normal service was soon resumed with Max Verstappen taking P1.2 Alexander ALBON+0.095 67 Carlos SAINZ+0.761 411 Lewis HAMILTON+1.006 415 Isack HADJAR+2.223 419 Frederik VESTI+3.219 4 headtopics.com

Read more:

Planet_F1 »

2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & moreMotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 17th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Thailand Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Mexican Grand Prix first practice - radio & textFollow live text and audio commentary from first and second practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Red Bull provide Max Verstappen with bodyguard at Mexican Grand PrixThe hostility began for Max Verstappen already after the US Grand Prix... Read more ⮕

F1: Red Bull hire bodyguards for Max Verstappen for Mexican Grand PrixVerstappen was booed by fans at the last race in the USA. Read more ⮕

18-year-old Brit Oliver Bearman to make F1 debut at Mexican Grand PrixIs this the next Lewis Hamilton? Read more ⮕

F1 live: Latest updates and timings from the Mexican Grand PrixFollow F1 live with PlanetF1.com throughout the entire Mexican GP weekend. Will Sergio Perez win at home? Read more ⮕