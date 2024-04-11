200 Degrees Coffee Chain Launches New Range of Drinks for Spring and Summer

When temperatures rise the sales of hot drinks dip with coffee and tea lovers wanting to savour something ice-cold and refreshing. To meet demand popular Nottingham coffee chain 200 Degrees has launched a new range ready for spring and the summer.

The new additions to the food and drink menu are available at all three shops in Nottingham, in Carrington Street, Milton Street and the very first to open at the Flying Horse Walk, as well as West Bridgford, the East Midlands Designer Outlet over the border in Derbyshire, and the other 16 in cities from Cardiff to Sheffield. 200 Degrees, founded in 2012 by Rob Darby and Tom Vincent with Stephen Fern as managing director, is growing all the time and is s looking to open four or five new shops in the next financial year, although locations have not been revealed. All the shops currently are across the Midlands and the north of England, with the exception of Cardiff. Get the latest What's On news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp Two leases have already been secured for openings towards the end of 2024. Sales from the wholesale side of the business continue to rise and revenue from online and subscriptions has shot up. Mr Fern told hospitality website Propel in January that the business expected revenue over the last year to exceed £16m. The new range of drinks launched this week. For non-dairy drinkers, the Salted Caramel Oat Iced Twist is guaranteed to be a crowd-please

200 Degrees Coffee Chain Nottingham Spring Summer New Range Ice-Cold Drinks Refreshing Midlands North Of England

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

200 Degrees opening new cafes as it launches spring/summer menuThe brand that began in Nottingham is looking to open another five shops over the next financial year

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

I woke up with a coffee allergy - so I opened my very own coffee shopSophia Robertson woke up one morning to discover she was allergic to coffee

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

BBC Antiques Roadshow viewers in hysterics over 200-year-old 'muff chain'Antiques Roadshow viewers were left in stitches during the latest episode of the BBC show when a guest brought in a 'muff chain' to be evaluated by expert Joanna Hardy

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Wetherspoon could open 200 more pubs as demand soarsPre-tax profits surged by almost eight-fold to £36 million, compared to £4.6 million the year before

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

HMS Unicorn: Dundee’s fascinating 200-year-old vesselTHOUGH its history as a shipbuilding centre has always been overshadowed by Glasgow and the Clyde, it is Dundee and the Tay that house the best…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »