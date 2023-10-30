20 Aberdeen reasons to smash panic button as unforgivable record sickens fans

The unpredictable nature of Scottish football can be encapsulated by looking closely into the eyes of Barry Robson in the wake of his side's 2-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

The Aberdeen manager was a picture of unbridled joy when basking in the glow of seven consecutive wins last season. It sparked a late charge to secure third place in the Premiership and guaranteed European group stage football. But the grins have been swapped out for grimaces as the man at the helm is sending out distress signals after only two wins in nine league games. His apology to fed-up fans almost came before the question at Rugby Park as he is hyper aware to growing frustration.

It's a dreary run and it's a third consecutive season where the wheels appear ready to fly off. Yes, the PAOK defeat was tinged with bad fortune over VAR but Robson – as much as any independent observer – pointed to his own players pining for self combustion with slapstick defending as the main reason for their downfall in their Europa Conference League sickener. headtopics.com

But Robson has bigger worries than European heartache as Dons diehards are at the end of their tether with the standard of performance in the Premiership. A rousing 3-1 win away to Rangers can mask only some problems but dreary efforts away to Livingston, St Mirren, Hearts and now Kilmarnock have the regulars gravely concerned.

And that ire was only increased by the revelation of the stat of the day amid their Rugby Park pasting. That is now 20 consecutive Premiership games Aberdeen have lost when conceding the first goal. An utterly bonkers record that stretches back to last season when the Dons, somehow, landed third despite losing an eye-popping 17 times. Jim Goodwin paid with his job and Robson was the saviour but woes are mounting once more. headtopics.com

Former boss McInnes piles misery on Aberdeen with 2-0 victoryFormer Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes led his team to a comfortable 2-0 win against his old club, adding to their woes after a midweek European collapse. The defeat leaves Aberdeen in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership, increasing the pressure on current manager Barry Robson. Aberdeen's lack of form is a concern ahead of their upcoming matches against Motherwell and Hibs. Read more ⮕

Aberdeen Manager Takes Blame for Poor PerformanceBarry Robson admits he should have made more changes to the starting line-up as Aberdeen suffers a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock. The team looked lethargic and lacked energy, which Robson attributes to their recent Europa League loss. He takes responsibility for not freshening the team up and acknowledges that their league form has been below par. Read more ⮕

Aberdeen suffer another defeat as Kilmarnock outclass them in Scottish PremiershipAberdeen's disappointing week continues as they are convincingly beaten by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership. After their heartbreaking loss in the Europa Conference League, Aberdeen put on a lackluster performance, allowing Kilmarnock to take the lead just before half-time. Former Dons striker Marley Watkins further extends the lead, securing a comfortable victory for Kilmarnock. This win puts Kilmarnock two points clear in fourth place, creating a gap between them and the other teams in the league. Read more ⮕

Kilmarnock Secure Comfortable Victory over AberdeenKilmarnock cruised to a 2-0 win over Aberdeen, with goals from Kyle Vassell and Marley Watkins. Derek McInnes' men dominated the match, while Aberdeen struggled to find their rhythm. Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy and David Watson also had chances, but were unable to convert. The victory was well-deserved for Kilmarnock, who showcased strong defensive play and clinical finishing. Read more ⮕

Dynamic duo Vassell and Watkins lead Kilmarnock to victory over AberdeenKyle Vassell and Marley Watkins scored a goal each to secure a convincing win for Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. The victory propelled Kilmarnock to fourth place in the Premiership. Vassell, who had not trained until Friday, opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. Watkins, who returned to the team just a day before the game, added his fourth goal of the campaign against his former club. Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes praised their performance and highlighted their impact on the game. Read more ⮕

Aberdeen Chairman Supports Minimum Away Ticket AllocationAberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is advocating for a five per cent minimum away ticket allocation in the Scottish Premiership. Currently, no away fans attend Celtic and Rangers derby clashes, leading to criticism. Cormack believes it is important to have a healthy number of away fans for a great atmosphere. Read more ⮕