19 New Xbox Games Launching Next Week

It's time to shuffle around your backlog once more, as 19 new Xbox games launch next week. While it might be a bit quiet on the notable releases front, there are still plenty of interesting games hitting the platform. As for new games coming to Game Pass next week, Tin Hearts and Far Cry 6 are the only confirmed new additions so far. Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week.

Let us know which of these you're planning on picking up in the comments! December 12 Cards We're Dealt — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYM51Z7WKbg&pp=ygUZQ2FyZ... Cards We're Dealt Achievements Wander haunted halls as an office temp and collect magical cards with supernatural abilities to fight demons and explore the underworld in this horror, deckbuilding, roguelike game. Dungeons of Sundaria — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fflGb97zk30&pp=ygUcRHVuZ... Dungeons of Sundaria Achievements Adventure through epic dungeons facing fearsome creatures either solo or with a group of friend





TrueAchievement » / 🏆 31. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Xbox games — November 13 to 19A huge wave of 28 new games head to the Xbox platform next week, including major launches and new Game Pass additions alike.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

New Xbox Games Coming Next WeekAfter what feels like an avalanche of amazing games piling on to Xbox in recent weeks, next week sees just 11 new games come to the platform — your wallet can breathe a sigh of relief. Limited Run Games' Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection and Snowcastle Games' Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure are among the notable releases. Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

27 New Xbox Games Coming Next WeekAnother 27 new Xbox games are coming to the platform next week across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This includes notable releases such as new Game Pass addition While the Iron's Hot on December 5, the massive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on December 7, and new PC Game Pass title Against the Storm on December 8. December is also a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

The 14 festive Leeds pubs launching the new Wetherspoon Christmas menu this weekJD Wetherspoon has unveiled its Christmas menu and named the pubs in Leeds serving it.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Love Island Games: Astrological Expert Predicts New Love MatchesAstrological expert Tamar Hela gives her predictions for the new love matches in Love Island Games and discusses the compatibility of Jack Fowler and Tina Provis.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

NWSL launching expansion process, attendance and viewership up, plus more updates from commissionerThe NWSL is launching the expansion process for the team that will join alongside Boston in 2026.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »