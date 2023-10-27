19 long lost retro pictures of Preston's Haslam Park down the decades, from the aviary in the 1930s to the baths in the 1950s

In 1908, Miss Mary Haslam gifted some 46 hectares of land to the Preston Corporation to be used for a public park or recreation ground in memory of her father. With her wishes respected, the resulting haven was Haslam Park, which has boasted facilities such as a bowling green, an aviary, a swimming pool, and sprawling green areas over the decades.

Check out some of our best archive pictures of the park down the decades.

