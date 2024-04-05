£18.5m improvements planned for Common Edge Road in Blackpool

Work is due to start this spring on £18.5m improvements to Common Edge Road in Blackpool – meaning both main routes linking Blackpool and St Annes will have roadworks on them at the same time. But highways chiefs say measures will be taken to retain two-way traffic on Common Edge Road and minimise disruption on the route which feeds traffic towards St Annes along Queensway.
The scheme will see a new road built linking Blackpool Enterprise Zone with Common Edge Road which will also be widened, with further improvements made to the School Road junction. It comes at the same time as Lancashire County Council will be carrying out work at the junction of Clifton Drive North and Highbury Road to extend a cycle track, with that project expected to last four months. Blackpool Council says its work will include additional lanes created on Common Edge Road to maintain two-way traffic while the new road and junction are buil
