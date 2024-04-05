17-year-old boy named as victim in Moss Side murder investigation

The boy at the centre of a murder investigation in Moss Side has been named by loved ones as Prince Walker-Ayeni . Emergency services raced to Raby Street just after 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday) after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed. Tragically, he died in hospital from his injuries. Prince's devastated family have now named him as the victim of the fatal stabbing. His sister Kacee said she has been left 'so heartbroken' following his death.

Follow our LIVE updates on this incident here She said she 'already misses talking' to her brother and 'making jokes out of each other'. "I miss you and I love you loads, I am so heartbroken", she said in a tribute shared with the Manchester Evening News. Tributes have also been placed at the scene in Moss Side, close to Millennium Park. Pictures taken this morning show a banner reading 'RIP Prince' on the street. Love heart balloons have also been left on the scene in tribut

