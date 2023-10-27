HEAD TOPICS

17 fascinating photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987

 / Source: LeedsNews

It was a year your Leeds was building for the future and demolishing the past.

Source

LeedsNews

This photo shows views the city centre site where the 1962 Schofields store had recently been demolished. It was to be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development easing congestion at a notorious traffic blackspot.

Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library &amp; Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s. READ MORE: 15 photos to take you back to 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Read more:
LeedsNews »

Leeds: Roundhay venue saved from closureA popular Leeds restaurant and wedding venue has been saved from closure by Leeds City council. Read more ⮕

Stoke City vs Leeds United LIVE early team news and build-up from the bet365 StadiumLeeds United travel to the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City in the Championship this evening Read more ⮕

Leeds United news amid new appointment and Daniel Farke's agendaAll of the latest Leeds United headlines wrapped up Read more ⮕

Bamford fallout, injury risks and match absentees on Farke's Leeds United agendaDaniel Farke faces the media today in his Huddersfield Town pre-match press conference with Leeds United and here are some of the topics he may be faced with at Thorp Arch Read more ⮕

Farke hand to be forced with more Leeds United changes vs Huddersfield TownLeeds United host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon just a few days after their loss to Stoke City Read more ⮕

Gray's burnout data giving Leeds United and Farke clear steer on next decisionArchie Gray has averaged a full 90 minutes every three days for the past three weeks in October with Leeds United and England under-19s Read more ⮕