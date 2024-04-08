16th Scottish Curry Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

Oceanic Consulting powered by Oceanic Awards is proud to announce the 16th Scottish Curry Awards 2024. The prestigious event recognises and celebrates the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry. These Awards spotlight Scotland’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourages the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

Those shortlisted for this event have distinguished themselves with their exceptional quality, innovation, and consistency in offering a truly memorable dining experience. Donny Singh, from The Original Mr Chef in Uddingston is one of the finalists in the Chef of the Year category. Donny and his team have also been shortlisted for Best Home Delivery/Takeaway of The Year Category which just goes to show the quality of services the guys are delivering on a day to day basis. Donny and his team are honoured to be included in both categories and will find out if they will be crowned winners at a black tie ceremony that will take place on the 15th of April at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow.and it was a real coup for the team at The Original Mr Chef when they managed to get him to join the team. Donny is head of product and menu development, and he takes this role very seriously, always on updating and developing their offering to ensure highest quality and standards are achieved. Donny himself is a fantastic chef, he never lets the stress of a fast paced kitchen environment get to hi

