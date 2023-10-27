14 restaurants and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe. Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe. Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Read more:

leponline »

25 Shropshire restaurants, takeaways and pubs given new hygiene ratingsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Shropshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows. Read more ⮕

Preston's popular 'Mother' mural can stay put after permission grantedA huge - and hugely popular - new mural in Preston city centre will remain in place after town hall officials concluded that it did not harm the listed building on which it had been painted without the proper permission. Read more ⮕

Live updates as A584 Preston New Road shut after car crashes into treesFollow for live updates on this ongoing incident near Preston Read more ⮕

Live Preston traffic and delay updates on Thursday, October 26Follow live updates on Preston road closures, roadworks, updates on train services and what's happening across the city today Read more ⮕

Gaza war: Preston should channel peace in its own communities, faith leaders sayMaintaining peace and personable relations between its diverse communities is the best response Preston can mount to the conflict that continues to rage in the Middle East. Read more ⮕

- Brad Potts issues Preston North End rallying cry after Southampton hammer-blowPNE drew 2-2 with Southampton on Wednesday night Read more ⮕