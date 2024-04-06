£13m residential development approved for Co Antrim town

A new £13 million residential development has been approved for a Co Antrim town. Plans for a new family-focused neighbourhood on the Belfast Road in Carrickfergus have been approved by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council ’s ( MEABC ) planning committee . The proposed scheme includes 64 homes which include 14 four-bedroom detached homes, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached homes, along with 24 two-bedroom apartments, with ample parking provided for each home.

The proposals were brought forward by Ballygood Estates Limited to meet the growing need for high-quality family homes within both the Carrickfergus and surrounding area. The development represents a significant investment of approximately £13 million

