$13M NIH grant funds research to rejuvenate immune system in older adults

Older adults are disproportionally affected by infection, cancer and certain types of autoimmune disease. This is influenced by the fact that as a person ages, their body produces fewer T cells and gets less proficient at maintaining them. T cells are a type of white blood cell essential to the immune system and defense against infection.
Janko Nikolich, MD, PhD, principal investigator, professor and head of the Department of Immunobiology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson "This program is a great example of integrated and coordinated team science. We exchange our ideas and findings and troubleshoot each other's experiments," said Nikolich, who leads two UArizona Health Sciences strategic initiatives: Personalized Defense and the Aegis Consortium. "Everyone is working on their separate projects, but each project benefits from what we all discover.
The thymus gland has a remarkable capacity for bouncing back from acute injury caused by infection, shock or chemotherapy, but this ability deteriorates with age. The project will focus on enhancing thymic regeneration in older individuals, which could result in clinical approaches to enhance the immune system.
The third project, "Peripheral T cell maintenance defects with aging," focuses on how aging affects the lymph nodes. It is part of Nikolich's continuing studies of how the decline in naive T cells impacts the immune system. Naive T cells are produced in the thymus but need additional support from the lymph nodes to function effectively.