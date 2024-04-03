13-Year-Old Charged After Bus Driver Allegedly Attacked

A 13-year-old has been charged after a bus driver was allegedly attacked and sustained a head injury while on duty. Police rushed to the scene yesterday (Tuesday, April 2) in Paisley town centre after being alerted to an incident on the number 61 McGill’s service. A spokesperson said:"Around 8.45pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, police were called to a report that a bus driver had been allegedly assaulted on a bus on Gauze Street, Paisley.

"A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident.Earlier today we reported how the bus firm had condemned the "reprehensible attack" which saw one of its employees "assaulted with a glass bottle to the head."A spokesperson for the company thanked a passenger on board the bus who helped the driver during the incident. The firm also expressed gratitude at the swift response of the police who attended the scene quickl

