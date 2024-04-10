13-Year-Old Boy Crashes $500,000 Lamborghini After Pretending to be of Legal Driving Age

A 13-year-old boy has crashed a $500,000 Lamborghini after convincing the owner he was old enough to drive. The car was totaled in the accident with serious damage to the front and rear. The boy's age was not known to the owner who allowed him to test drive the car.

The incident occurred in West Vancouver on March 25.

