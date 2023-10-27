13 pictures of this three bedroom family home for sale in Leeds with large conservatory and hot tub area

This property, listed with Dacre Son & Hartley, is located on Ibbetson Court in Churwell, Morley, and is an ideal home for a growing family. On the ground floor is a spacious hallway with a guest WC, a large living room with log burner, the adjacent dining doom with doors to the rear garden and a modern kitchen.

The large conservatory can be used as a second reception room, and the handy study is ideal for the home worker. On the first floor are two double bedrooms, of which the main has an ensuite shower room. The third bedroom is a single which can be used as storage, study or extra room if needed. The large family bathroom has a nice bathtub. Externally is a small lawn front garden and a driveway to the garage.

