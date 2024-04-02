12-year-old student opens fire at Finnish school, killing one

A 12-year-old student has opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland, killing one student and seriously wounding two others, police said. Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school — a large educational institution including lower and upper secondary schools with a total of about 800 students — in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital Helsinki after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 9.08am local time.
One of the students had died instantly after being shot, chief of police Ilkka Koskimaki from the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department told a news conference. The other two were seriously wounded, he said. The weapon used in the shooting was a registered handgun that was licensed to the suspect’s relative, Detective Inspector Kimmo Hyvarinen said. The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area less than one hour after the shooting with a handgun in his possession, police sai
