12-Year-Old Finnish Shooting Suspect Revealed as Bullying Victim

Finnish police declared today that the 12-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing a classmate while injuring two others was a victim of bullying and said this had driven him to commit the act. 'The motive for the act has been identified as bullying. The suspect has told the police during interrogations that he has been the victim of bullying and this information has also been confirmed in the police's preliminary investigation,' police said in a statement.

They added that the young suspect, who wore a mask and noise-cancelling headphones when he carried out the shooting, had been transferred to the Viertola comprehensive school in Vantaa at the beginning of the year and struggled to integrate with his new classmate

