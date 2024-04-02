12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting in Finnish school

This is the moment a 12-year-old boy was arrested by Finnish police with a firearm on the ground beside him after one child was shot dead and two others were seriously wounded in a classroom gun rampage this morning. Police initially said that three minors were injured in the attack and taken to hospital, but later announced that one had died. The deceased had died instantly after being shot, chief of police Ilkka Koskimaki from the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department told a news conference.

The other two were seriously wounded, he said. Heavily armed police cordoned off the Viertola lower secondary school, which teaches around 800 students in the city of Vantaa - just outside the capital of Helsinki - after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 9.08am local time. The male suspect was later detained, police said, with Finnish broadcaster MTV Uutiset reporting that police caught up with the suspect a 50-minute walk from the school in the direction of Helsinki to the sout

