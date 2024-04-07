12 Dangerous Yorkshire Men You Should Avoid on Dating Apps

There are bad dates, and then these men. Most of these dangerous predators are at the start of a long stretch behind bars after being sentenced in court, but some will be free in a few years. All of them have been locked up so far this year and we are only three months in. They have attacked and abused women for their own gain, but have been caught out thanks to their victims' bravery. Here are the 12 Yorkshire men you should really swipe left on if they ever come up on Tinder, Bumble or Hinge.

Read more: Mastermind behind West Yorkshire cop's murder faked own death while on the run Daniel Nowek Wanted man Nowek was finally locked up in March after he opened fire at a Bradford home in the dead of night. A mum her two young children were asleep at the house in Coleshill Way back in October 2020 when masked Nowek arrived in the early hours and fired four shots from a Makarov semi-automatic self-loading pisto

Dangerous Men Yorkshire Dating Apps Attacks Abuse Sentencing

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Battleground Yorkshire: Whitehall must stop using men as the default when making policy, think tank saysAnalysis by the Yorkshire Post has found that York Outer is estimated to have the highest proportion of women of any seat in Yorkshire.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Yorkshire working men's club set to become offices after after break ins and vandalismA former working men’s club in Yorkshire which is in a “state of disrepair” could soon become offices.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Three men hospitalised after taking dangerous batch of ketamineEnquiries are ongoing in the area

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Three men in hospital after taking dangerous batch of ketamineTwo of the men remain in hospital - one is in a stable condition, and another is still being assessed by doctors

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Study: Black men may be less likely to receive heart transplant than white men, womenBlack patients in need of a heart transplant may be less likely to receive one than white patients, according to a new study led by Indiana University School of Medicine researchers.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »