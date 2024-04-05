11th-Century Castle with 35 Acres of Land for Sale near Florence

Just outside the town of Fiesole, an estate with an 11th-century castle, several external buildings and 35 acres of land is available for sale. The castle, restored in the 19th century, offers a total of 17 bedrooms across various buildings.

The property also features a private garden, olive grove, vineyards, and woodland.

Estate Castle 11Th-Century Florence Sale Bedrooms Garden Olive Grove Vineyards Woodland

