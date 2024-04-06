111-Year-Old Man Crowned World's Oldest Man

A 111-year-old great-grandfather has officially been crowned the world's oldest man - as he credits a curious mind and fish and chips for his extraordinary longevity. John Alfred Tinniswood was paid a 'surprise visit' by Guinness World Records at the Hollies Rest Home in Southport, Merseyside, on Thursday. Mr Tinniswood, described as a 'well mannered, lovely gentleman', was born in the Wavertree district of Liverpool on August 16, 1912 - four months after the Titanic sank.

He was officially declared the world's oldest living man at 111 years and 222 days after Juan Vicente Perez, from Venezuela, died aged 114 this week. Gisaburo Sonobe, 112, from Japan, was expected to become the new record holder but he sadly passed away on March 31. Mr Tinniswood, who has lived through both world wars, was 56 when US astronauts Neil Armstrong landed on the moon in 1969. When the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in August 1945, he was aged just 2

111-Year-Old Great-Grandfather World's Oldest Man Longevity Guinness World Records

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

111-year-old English man becomes world's oldest living manA 111-year-old man from England is now the world’s oldest living man, and said the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”. John Alfred Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912 – the same year the Titanic sank – and is a great-grandfather currently residing at a care home in Southport, where staff describe him as “a big chatterbox”. Despite his advanced age, Mr Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks independently – he gets out of bed unassisted, listens to the radio to keep up with the news, and still manages his own finances. Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he does not follow any particular diet.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

111-year-old English man becomes world's oldest living manA 111-year-old man from England is now the world’s oldest living man, and said the secret to his longevity is “pure luck”. John Alfred Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912 – the same year the Titanic sank – and is a great-grandfather currently residing at a care home in Southport, where staff describe him as “a big chatterbox”. Despite his advanced age, Mr Tinniswood can still perform most daily tasks independently – he gets out of bed unassisted, listens to the radio to keep up with the news, and still manages his own finances. Beyond eating a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday, Mr Tinniswood said he does not follow any particular diet.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

111-Year-Old Man Crowned World's Oldest ManA 111-year-old great-grandfather has officially been crowned the world's oldest man - as he credits a curious mind and fish and chips for his extraordinary longevity.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

John Tinniswood: British great-grandfather becomes world's oldest living man at 111John Tinniswood, from Southport, says his extraordinary longevity is 'pure luck'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Two arrested in Hull funeral directors investigationPolice say a 46-year-old man and 23-year-old woman have been arrested.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

British WWII Veteran Becomes World's Oldest Man at 111John Tinniswood, a British great-grandfather who fought in WWII, has become the world's oldest man at the age of 111. He attributes his long life to having a fish supper every Friday and practicing moderation in everything. This record was achieved following the deaths of Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela and Gisaburō Sonobe from Japan. Mr. Tinniswood became the oldest living man in the UK after the passing of Harry Fransman in September 2020.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »